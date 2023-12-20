Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 12.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CM is 1.09.

The public float for CM is 930.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On December 20, 2023, CM’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has surged by 1.51 when compared to previous closing price of 46.59, but the company has seen a 6.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Investors interested in Banks – Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Santander (SAN) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

CM’s Market Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has seen a 6.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.54% gain in the past month and a 17.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for CM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.13% for CM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.32% for the last 200 days.

CM Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.59. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.