Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 25.17x. The 36-month beta value for GOOS is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for GOOS is 49.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.87% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on December 20, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has increased by 5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 11.96. However, the company has seen a 11.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock GOOS rose 2.8% premarket Tuesday, after the maker of luxury outerwear said it’s acquired it’s first manufacturing facility in Europe. The plant called Paola Confectii is based in Romania and has been a partner in making luxury knitwear for Canada Goose since its launch in 2017.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS’s stock has risen by 11.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.70% and a quarterly drop of -15.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.10% for GOOS’s stock, with a -19.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOS Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Equity return is now at value 15.43, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.