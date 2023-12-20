Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 99.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that REITs recently reported strong 3rd quarter results. Despite that, they remain heavily discounted even after the recent rally. Here are two of our top picks for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is above average at 47.27x. The 36-month beta value for CPT is also noteworthy at 0.86.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CPT is 104.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CPT on December 20, 2023 was 988.36K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stock saw an increase of 4.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.73% and a quarterly increase of -3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.11% for CPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.29. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $89.55 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich now owns 17,685 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $386,323 using the latest closing price.

CAMPO RICHARD J, the Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, sale 5,337 shares at $110.35 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMPO RICHARD J is holding 246,799 shares at $588,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.