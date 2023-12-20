C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 84.41. However, the company has experienced a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Services industry paints a dull picture mainly owing to the slowdown in freight demand. We believe stocks like EXPD, CHRW and MATX are better positioned to escape industry challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 26.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is 0.75.

The public float for CHRW is 115.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. On December 20, 2023, CHRW’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW’s stock has seen a 1.75% increase for the week, with a 2.98% rise in the past month and a -2.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of -7.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $77 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRW Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.87. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, who sale 0 shares at the price of $82.26 back on Nov 21. After this action, WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV now owns 266,936 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, the Director of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., sale 7 shares at $82.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV is holding 266,936 shares at $576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.