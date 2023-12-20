Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BN is 1.50.

The public float for BN is 1.27B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BN on December 20, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

BN) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN)’s stock price has increased by 2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 38.43. However, the company has seen a 8.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Yahoo Finance recently named Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO ) its 2023 Company of the Year. Thanks to its duo of weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, it is now the most valuable company in Europe by market capitalization.

BN’s Market Performance

BN’s stock has risen by 8.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.15% and a quarterly rise of 12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Brookfield Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.43% for BN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.44% for the last 200 days.

BN Trading at 17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN rose by +8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 25.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from BCP GP Ltd, who sale 387,068 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Dec 19. After this action, BCP GP Ltd now owns 29,594,346 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $859,949 using the latest closing price.

BCP GP Ltd, the 10% Owner of Brookfield Corporation, sale 387,068 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that BCP GP Ltd is holding 29,981,414 shares at $866,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Equity return is now at value 0.26, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.