Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Stock Sees a1.80 Increase

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has gone up by 8.19% for the week, with a 16.53% rise in the past month and a 10.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for BAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.75% for BAM stock, with a simple moving average of 19.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 8.07x. The 36-month beta value for BAM is also noteworthy at 1.73.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BAM is 332.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on December 20, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) has increased by 1.80 when compared to last closing price of 38.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that I used to invest only in private equity real estate. But these days, I focus mainly on REITs. Here’s why.

BAM Trading at 18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Equity return is now at value 24.81, with 9.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.