Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.

The public float for BAK is 172.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAK on December 20, 2023 was 825.76K shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) has surged by 8.59 when compared to previous closing price of 7.45, but the company has seen a 19.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Braskem is the largest plastic producer in the Western Hemisphere. The company has been a takeover target for the last few years. In November, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company offered BRL37.29 per share. That means 100% upside potential from the current stock prices. The political and industry tailwinds are more supportive of the deal’s completion than ever. PBR’s CEO expects the deal to take place in 1Q24.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK’s stock has risen by 19.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.22% and a quarterly drop of -10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Braskem S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for BAK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +19.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Braskem S.A. ADR saw -12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -5.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.