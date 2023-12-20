Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a 8.70% increase in the past week, with a 26.51% gain in the past month, and a 6.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for BDN’s stock, with a 18.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.28.

The public float for BDN is 168.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.24% of that float. The average trading volume for BDN on December 20, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

BDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 5.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at 22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +26.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.