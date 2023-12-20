Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The public float for OBDC is 385.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of OBDC was 1.81M shares.

OBDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 15.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Blue Owl Capital Corporation is the largest publicly traded business development company focused on senior secured loans for U.S. middle market companies. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes capital preservation, consistent income generation, and low correlation to traditional markets. Blue Owl Capital has demonstrated strong financial performance, with consistent growth in assets under management and a high return on investments.

OBDC’s Market Performance

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.85% gain in the past month and a 9.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.97% for OBDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for OBDC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBDC Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw 33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.