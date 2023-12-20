Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Fast 25% trading gains

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLND is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for BLND is 176.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. The average trading volume of BLND on December 20, 2023 was 795.11K shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

The stock of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has seen a 27.94% increase in the past week, with a 89.39% rise in the past month, and a 102.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for BLND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.25% for BLND’s stock, with a 107.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLND Trading at 70.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +103.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND rose by +29.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, Blend Labs Inc saw 67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Jafari Amir, who purchase 8,547 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Jafari Amir now owns 68,557 shares of Blend Labs Inc, valued at $17,085 using the latest closing price.

Ghamsari Nima, the Head of Blend of Blend Labs Inc, sale 249,999 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Ghamsari Nima is holding 41,755 shares at $321,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Equity return is now at value -259.78, with -58.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.