BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.87.

The public float for BTCM is 10.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BTCM on December 20, 2023 was 80.91K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BTCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) has jumped by 24.75 compared to previous close of 4.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, November 17, 2023. About BIT Mining Limited BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has seen a 16.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 67.45% gain in the past month and a 74.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for BTCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.58% for BTCM’s stock, with a 68.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCM Trading at 54.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares surge +63.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, BIT Mining Ltd ADR saw 215.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Equity return is now at value -123.08, with -93.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.