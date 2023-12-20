Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX)’s stock price has dropped by -12.54 in relation to previous closing price of 3.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the “Company”) Biodexa to Present Recruitment and Treatment Update in Phase 1 Study of MTX-110 (MAGIC-G1 Study) in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma at 2023 Annual European Association of Neuro-Oncology Meeting (EANO) Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update on the recruitment and treatment of patients in the ongoing Phase 1 study of MTX-110 (also known as MAGIC-G1 study) in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGB) during a poster session on 22 September 2023, at the 2023 annual EANO meeting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (NCT 05324501). MAGIC-G1 is an open-label, dose escalation study designed to assess the feasibility and safety of intermittent infusions of MTX-110 administered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) via implanted refillable pump and catheter.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BDRX is also noteworthy at 1.81.

BDRX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BDRX on December 20, 2023 was 645.33K shares.

BDRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has seen a -2.57% decrease in the past week, with a 2.32% rise in the past month, and a -51.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.21% for BDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.79% for BDRX’s stock, with a -84.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDRX Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR saw -99.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Equity return is now at value -123.73, with -89.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.