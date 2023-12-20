Beyond Air Inc (XAIR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for XAIR is 25.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XAIR on December 20, 2023 was 362.92K shares.

The stock of Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) has increased by 20.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XAIR’s Market Performance

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has seen a 33.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.25% gain in the past month and a -26.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.86% for XAIR’s stock, with a -48.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR rose by +33.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5830. In addition, Beyond Air Inc saw -68.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Carey Robert, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Dec 18. After this action, Carey Robert now owns 2,374,454 shares of Beyond Air Inc, valued at $1,962,000 using the latest closing price.

Lisi Steven A., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Beyond Air Inc, purchase 77,775 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Lisi Steven A. is holding 1,536,471 shares at $126,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

Equity return is now at value -92.56, with -57.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.