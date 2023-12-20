Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Stock Experiences -3.95% Monthly Change

The stock of Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has seen a -3.54% decrease in the past week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month, and a -49.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.72% for BTTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for BTTX’s stock, with a -69.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.53.

The public float for BTTX is 23.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTTX on December 20, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

BTTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) has dropped by -13.21 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2140. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc saw -81.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 1,233,045 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 27. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 13,030,393 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc, valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc, purchase 685,025 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 1,028,055 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

Equity return is now at value -1021.64, with -162.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.