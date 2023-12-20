Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHIL is 2.05.

The public float for BHIL is 116.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. On December 20, 2023, BHIL’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a -21.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ruben Mella – Senior Director, IR Adrienne Elsner – Interim CEO & Director Dean Freeman – CFO Conference Call Participants Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Group Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Antonio Hernandez – Barclays Benjamin Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Brian Wright – ROTH MKM Partners Operator Good morning. Thank you for attending Benson Hill’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

BHIL’s Market Performance

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) has seen a -21.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.15% decline in the past month and a -57.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.36% for BHIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.43% for BHIL’s stock, with a -83.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHIL Trading at -43.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.60%, as shares sank -40.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL fell by -21.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2017. In addition, Benson Hill Inc saw -94.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Molly Montgomery, who sale 8,484 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Sep 29. After this action, Molly Montgomery now owns 74,529 shares of Benson Hill Inc, valued at $2,813 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Bruce Tyler, the President, Ingredients of Benson Hill Inc, sale 4,615 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Bennett Bruce Tyler is holding 38,701 shares at $1,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Equity return is now at value -57.35, with -23.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.