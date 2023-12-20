Beneficient (BENF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.76.

The public float for BENF is 125.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on December 20, 2023 was 189.71K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has decreased by -8.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Rost – General Counsel Brad Heppner – CEO and Chairman Greg Ezell – CFO Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Beneficient Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

BENF’s Market Performance

BENF’s stock has risen by 12.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.81% and a quarterly drop of -84.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.91% for Beneficient The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.80% for BENF’s stock, with a -90.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BENF Trading at -33.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +12.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4934. In addition, Beneficient saw -95.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Equity return is now at value -520.97, with -178.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beneficient (BENF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.