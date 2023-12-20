Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has surged by 1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 237.72, but the company has seen a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Earnings have been retreating on this Bear of the Day.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is above average at 48.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.

The public float for BDX is 289.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDX on December 20, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

BDX’s stock has seen a 1.67% increase for the week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month and a -9.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for Becton Dickinson & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for BDX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.65. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Garrison Michael David, who sale 1,239 shares at the price of $232.46 back on Dec 11. After this action, Garrison Michael David now owns 7,274 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co., valued at $288,018 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Richard, the EVP & President Interventional of Becton Dickinson & Co., sale 2,156 shares at $238.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Byrd Richard is holding 4,120 shares at $514,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.