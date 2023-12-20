Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) Stock Experiences 8.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, BECN stock has gone up by 8.02%, with a monthly gain of 8.36% and a quarterly surge of 17.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.49% for BECN’s stock, with a 20.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BECN is also noteworthy at 1.63.

The public float for BECN is 57.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on December 20, 2023 was 439.38K shares.

BECN) stock’s latest price update

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.94 in comparison to its previous close of 86.80, however, the company has experienced a 8.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Beacon Roofing (BECN) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $103 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BECN Trading at 14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.69. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc saw 67.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Taylor Jason L, who sale 1,806 shares at the price of $83.85 back on Dec 14. After this action, Taylor Jason L now owns 12,984 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, valued at $151,433 using the latest closing price.

Gosa James J, the President, North/Canada Div. of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sale 2,250 shares at $80.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Gosa James J is holding 17,922 shares at $180,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 5.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.