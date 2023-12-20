Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Stock Records -55.61% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has seen a -55.57% decrease in the past week, with a -56.03% drop in the past month, and a -55.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.49% for BNZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.53% for BNZI’s stock, with a -54.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.15.

The public float for BNZI is 2.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNZI on December 20, 2023 was 23.83K shares.

BNZI) stock’s latest price update

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.90 compared to its previous closing price of 6.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -55.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNZI Trading at -55.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.73%, as shares sank -56.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNZI fell by -55.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Banzai International Inc saw -53.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNZI

Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.