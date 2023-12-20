Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 46.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-13 that The Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank (TSX:BNS), is focusing its efforts on growing its Canada, United States and Mexico businesses, CEO Scott Thomson told shareholders during the company’s investor day on Wednesday. The company plans to allocate about 90% of its capital to its “lower risk, less volatile” North America units and may exit its Central America of Colombia businesses, the CEO said.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 10.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNS is 1.03.

The public float for BNS is 1.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On December 20, 2023, BNS’s average trading volume was 1.84M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS’s stock has seen a 5.33% increase for the week, with a 6.02% rise in the past month and a -1.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Bank Of Nova Scotia The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for BNS’s stock, with a -0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNS Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.90. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 10.08, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.