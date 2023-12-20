AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AVDX is also noteworthy at 0.93.

The public float for AVDX is 152.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on December 20, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.10relation to previous closing price of 11.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Does AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AVDX’s stock has risen by 10.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.07% and a quarterly rise of 32.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.64% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of 28.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVDX Trading at 26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +24.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc saw 23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Stahl Ryan, who sale 26,379 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Dec 19. After this action, Stahl Ryan now owns 254,747 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, valued at $320,196 using the latest closing price.

Stahl Ryan, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, sale 42,490 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Stahl Ryan is holding 281,126 shares at $499,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Equity return is now at value -10.28, with -3.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.