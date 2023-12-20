Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Stock Experiences 43.01% Monthly Change

In the past week, RNA stock has gone up by 28.31%, with a monthly gain of 43.01% and a quarterly surge of 29.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.30% for Avidity Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.10% for RNA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.

The public float for RNA is 65.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNA on December 20, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

RNA) stock’s latest price update

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.00 in relation to its previous close of 8.76. However, the company has experienced a 28.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Avidity (RNA) gains on the expansion of its existing partnership with BMY to discover multiple cardiovascular targets.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNA Trading at 43.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +52.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +28.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc saw -58.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from LEVIN ARTHUR A, who sale 100 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEVIN ARTHUR A now owns 19,330 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc, valued at $2,201 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN ARTHUR A, the Chief Scientific Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $23.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that LEVIN ARTHUR A is holding 19,330 shares at $236,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Equity return is now at value -45.22, with -40.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.