Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) has jumped by 2.88 compared to previous close of 5.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Autolus Therapeutics is developing cell-based immunotherapy for cancer, focusing on CD19 in ALL. Their flagship product, obe-cel, has shown promising results in treating relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL with reduced toxicities compared to other CAR T-cell therapies. Autolus Therapeutics also has a dual-targeted BCMA/CD19 CAR T-cell therapy called AUTO8, which has shown positive responses in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is 1.73.

The public float for AUTL is 149.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 20, 2023, AUTL’s average trading volume was 742.80K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has seen a 10.31% increase in the past week, with a 21.32% rise in the past month, and a 100.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.35% for AUTL’s stock, with a 90.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 45.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR saw 181.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Equity return is now at value -92.58, with -47.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.