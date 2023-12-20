Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LIFE stock has gone up by 17.65%, with a monthly gain of 22.81% and a quarterly plunge of -13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.63% for Atyr Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.59% for LIFE’s stock, with a -22.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for LIFE is 52.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIFE on December 20, 2023 was 212.30K shares.

LIFE) stock’s latest price update

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE)’s stock price has increased by 10.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a 17.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D.

LIFE Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE rose by +17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2328. In addition, Atyr Pharma Inc saw -36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from Shukla Sanjay, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Dec 12. After this action, Shukla Sanjay now owns 106,173 shares of Atyr Pharma Inc, valued at $14,136 using the latest closing price.

Shukla Sanjay, the President and CEO of Atyr Pharma Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Shukla Sanjay is holding 94,173 shares at $3,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -39.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.