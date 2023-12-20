AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTS is 0.86.

The public float for ASTS is 78.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTS on December 20, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. However, the company has seen a 3.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that Growth stocks are back on the menu. The past year saw investors cycle portfolios through fixed-income offerings, dividend stocks, and value stocks in rapid succession.

ASTS’s Market Performance

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has experienced a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.81% rise in the past month, and a 42.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.95% for ASTS’s stock, with a 17.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASTS Trading at 29.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Equity return is now at value -58.29, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.