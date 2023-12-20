Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75.

The public float for IONM is 5.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IONM was 2.30M shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Investor Relations John Farlinger – Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer John Price – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

IONM’s Market Performance

IONM’s stock has fallen by -13.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.73% and a quarterly rise of 18.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.29% for Assure Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for IONM’s stock, with a -74.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IONM Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3232. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp saw -93.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp, valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp, sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Equity return is now at value -35.52, with -21.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.