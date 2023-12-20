Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ASB stock has gone up by 11.13%, with a monthly gain of 18.59% and a quarterly surge of 23.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.78% for ASB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) is above average at 8.81x. The 36-month beta value for ASB is also noteworthy at 1.01.

The public float for ASB is 149.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on December 20, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

The stock price of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has jumped by 1.94 compared to previous close of 21.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ASB’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASB Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.12. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp. saw -6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Utz John A., who sale 14,755 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Utz John A. now owns 90,182 shares of Associated Banc-Corp., valued at $287,590 using the latest closing price.

Stadler Tammy C., the Principal Accounting Officer of Associated Banc-Corp., sale 14,838 shares at $18.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Stadler Tammy C. is holding 59,236 shares at $278,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.