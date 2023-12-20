Assessing the Risk and Potential of Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) Stock

The stock of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has seen a 4.42% increase in the past week, with a 69.92% gain in the past month, and a 41.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for VKTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.99% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VKTX is at 0.52.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for VKTX is 89.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.25% of that float. The average trading volume for VKTX on December 20, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 19.17. However, the company has seen a 4.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Small to mid-cap biotechs are known for their extreme volatility, and sometimes, market-crushing returns on capital. Iovance Biotherapeutics and Viking Therapeutics are two of the most popular stocks within this group.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VKTX Trading at 54.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +62.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc saw 103.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc, sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -31.12, with -29.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.