Assessing the Risk and Potential of OKYO Pharma Limited’s (OKYO) Stock

In the past week, OKYO stock has gone up by 18.24%, with a monthly gain of 18.24% and a quarterly surge of 0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for OKYO Pharma Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.95% for OKYO’s stock, with a 23.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKYO is 0.09.

The public float for OKYO is 17.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On December 20, 2023, OKYO’s average trading volume was 108.49K shares.

OKYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has jumped by 11.67 compared to previous close of 1.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-04 that OKYO Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:OKYO) told investors that it is on track to release top-line results from its phase 2 clinical trial of OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) this month after the last patient completed the 12-week OK-101 dosing study. The clinical-stage drug developer said data analysis plans for the 240-patient double-blind placebo-controlled trial have now been finalized and submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for feedback, in anticipation of database lock, subsequent data analysis, and reporting of top-line findings on OK-101.

OKYO Trading at 19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7000. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKYO starting from BRANCACCIO JOHN P, who purchase 16,670 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, BRANCACCIO JOHN P now owns 16,670 shares of OKYO Pharma Limited, valued at $25,005 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

Equity return is now at value -363.91, with -226.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.