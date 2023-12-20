Assessing the Risk and Potential of Burlington Stores Inc’s (BURL) Stock

The stock of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has seen a 3.59% increase in the past week, with a 41.45% gain in the past month, and a 39.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for BURL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.54% for BURL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Right Now?

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BURL is at 1.44.

The public float for BURL is 64.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume for BURL on December 20, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

BURL) stock’s latest price update

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL)’s stock price has increased by 3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 186.64. However, the company has seen a 3.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that Traffic is up at off-price retailers, suggesting consumers are pulling back. Ralph Lauren is leaning into the trend with an increasing focus on outlets.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $150 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BURL Trading at 32.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.94. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Equity return is now at value 39.94, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.