Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock Observes 84.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has seen a 8.86% increase in the past week, with a 31.47% gain in the past month, and a 126.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.49% for ASPN’s stock, with a 84.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASPN is also noteworthy at 1.97.

The public float for ASPN is 67.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPN on December 20, 2023 was 956.93K shares.

ASPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has jumped by 3.18 compared to previous close of 13.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at 45.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +37.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw 22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Landes Gregg, who sale 155 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Nov 20. After this action, Landes Gregg now owns 126,393 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $1,707 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 7,541 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 134,260 shares at $49,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -11.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.