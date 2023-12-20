Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Ashford Hospitality Trust has faced significant challenges due to Covid, resulting in massive equity dilution and a 99% loss in value over the past 5 years. However, AHT’s Q3 RevPAR has now surpassed pre-Covid levels, indicating a recovery in the hotel sector. AHT still faces major challenges, including high interest rates, an expensive loan from Oaktree, and the need for capital spending to modernize hotel properties.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AHT is 2.31.

The public float for AHT is 34.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. On December 20, 2023, AHT’s average trading volume was 427.60K shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stock saw a decrease of -13.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.85% for AHT’s stock, with a -40.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AHT Trading at -16.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -24.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc saw -58.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Eubanks Deric S, who sale 30 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Dec 27. After this action, Eubanks Deric S now owns 24,895 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, valued at $132 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.