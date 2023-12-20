Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)’s stock price has soared by 7.24 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Every now and then, speculation – within carefully defined limits – may be appropriate, which brings us to the case for medical robotics stocks to buy. Sure, you can gamble on just about anything these days and a non-zero probability exists for their upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for ASXC is 259.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASXC on December 20, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

ASXC’s Market Performance

ASXC stock saw an increase of 15.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.10% and a quarterly increase of 13.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.78% for Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.79% for ASXC’s stock, with a -27.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASXC Trading at 26.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +35.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +18.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2728. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Starling William N JR, who purchase 18,134 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 14. After this action, Starling William N JR now owns 39,134 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc, valued at $5,078 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc, sale 18,134 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 0 shares at $5,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Equity return is now at value -98.72, with -79.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.