Asana Inc (ASAN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ASAN is also noteworthy at 1.27.

The public float for ASAN is 76.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.91% of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on December 20, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 20.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that Project management and work collaboration software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Asana Inc. NYSE: ASAN reported top and bottom line estimate beats and raised its Q4 guidance on its Q3 2023 earnings report. Investors expected a price gap up-and-go reaction to the strong report but instead were treated to a 20% stock price collapse.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.24% and a quarterly rise of 15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Asana Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.30% for ASAN’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $18 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, Asana Inc saw 45.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $20.53 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 779,553 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $307,950 using the latest closing price.

Moskovitz Dustin A., the President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc, purchase 237,015 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Moskovitz Dustin A. is holding 47,898,436 shares at $4,147,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Equity return is now at value -79.67, with -30.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Asana Inc (ASAN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.