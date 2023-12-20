Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has increased by 7.37 when compared to last closing price of 27.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is transitioning from a pre-commercialization phase to a fully commercial pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on bringing candidate drugs in varied disease categories to regulatory approval. Arrowhead is increasing focus on its pulmonary offerings and has shown promising results in its pulmonary drug candidates. This complements its strong cardiovascular and liver category offerings.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARWR is also noteworthy at 0.76.

The public float for ARWR is 101.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on December 20, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR’s stock has seen a 21.51% increase for the week, with a 6.91% rise in the past month and a 11.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.75% for ARWR’s stock, with a -0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.43. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from San Martin Javier, who sale 19,700 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Nov 20. After this action, San Martin Javier now owns 131,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $567,315 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 24,338 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,737,000 shares at $589,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Equity return is now at value -61.29, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.