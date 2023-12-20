Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) has jumped by 1.22 compared to previous close of 14.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Ardmore is focused on products and chemical tankers. The fleet’s average age is 9.3 years. The trinity of tight ship supply, growing vessel demand, and geopolitical catalysts mean we are in the middle of another shipping bull cycle. The Company has a solid balance sheet with $50 million cash and $102 million total debt. Net leverage dropped from 34% to 14% YoY.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) Right Now?

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASC is 0.48.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ASC is 34.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASC on December 20, 2023 was 619.12K shares.

ASC’s Market Performance

ASC’s stock has seen a 9.77% increase for the week, with a 12.58% rise in the past month and a 20.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Ardmore Shipping Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for ASC’s stock, with a 11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASC Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corp saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Equity return is now at value 28.54, with 20.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.