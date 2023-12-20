Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT)’s stock price has soared by 13.04 in relation to previous closing price of 28.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that With so many innovative firms skyrocketing this year, astute investors seeking compelling discounts may want to turn their attention to undervalued biotech picks. Just like advancements in the digital ecosystem, society will continue to invest in clinical breakthrough stocks in the hopes of forwarding treatments to vexing conditions and diseases.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is 2.55.

The public float for ARCT is 24.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCT on December 20, 2023 was 402.97K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT’s stock has seen a 38.86% increase for the week, with a 29.69% rise in the past month and a 22.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.79% for ARCT’s stock, with a 24.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $90 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 45.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +32.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +38.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.18. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 91.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.72 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 499,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $93,602 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 504,448 shares at $128,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value 46.66, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.