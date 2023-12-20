Archrock Inc (AROC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has increased by 3.49 compared to its previous closing price of 15.46. However, the company has seen a 8.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas – Field Services sector have probably already heard of Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Archrock Inc. (AROC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) Right Now?

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AROC is at 1.62.

The public float for AROC is 133.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.56% of that float. The average trading volume for AROC on December 20, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

AROC’s Market Performance

The stock of Archrock Inc (AROC) has seen a 8.62% increase in the past week, with a 11.11% rise in the past month, and a 31.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for AROC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.54% for AROC’s stock, with a 38.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AROC Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Archrock Inc saw 78.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Henderson Donna A, who sale 10,802 shares at the price of $12.77 back on Aug 23. After this action, Henderson Donna A now owns 39,237 shares of Archrock Inc, valued at $137,942 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Donna A, the VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Archrock Inc, sale 13,961 shares at $11.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Henderson Donna A is holding 50,039 shares at $155,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Equity return is now at value 9.31, with 3.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archrock Inc (AROC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.