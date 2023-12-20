Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APVO is 4.92.

The public float for APVO is 18.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APVO on December 20, 2023 was 551.33K shares.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.19, however, the company has experienced a 16.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-01 that SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Bio-Europe conference occurring November 6-8, 2023 in Munich, Germany. Details of the Company’s presentation, which will highlight its pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical bispecific drug candidates designed to fight both solid and hematologic malignancies, are as follows: Date & Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 1:15 CET (8:15 Eastern time) Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München, San Sabastian Room, Munich, Germany Presenter: Michelle Nelson, Ph.D.

APVO’s Market Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has seen a 16.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.74% gain in the past month and a -39.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.72% for APVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.61% for APVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -79.54% for the last 200 days.

APVO Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO rose by +12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1875. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -91.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Equity return is now at value -115.60, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.