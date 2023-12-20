AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.97.

The public float for APCX is 17.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On December 20, 2023, APCX’s average trading volume was 99.80K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

APCX) stock’s latest price update

AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX)’s stock price has dropped by -14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-14 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

APCX’s Market Performance

AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has seen a -18.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.17% decline in the past month and a -57.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.15% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.77% for APCX’s stock, with a -45.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at -43.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares sank -31.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -18.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5675. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp saw -49.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Equity return is now at value -343.17, with -218.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AppTech Payments Corp (APCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.