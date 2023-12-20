Applied UV Inc (AUVI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUVI is -1.40.

The public float for AUVI is 0.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% of that float. On December 20, 2023, AUVI’s average trading volume was 181.35K shares.

The stock of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has increased by 21.19 when compared to last closing price of 1.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-19 that As an aggressive subset of equities, penny stocks offer patient investors occasional lottery ticket-like returns. However, the market gyrations around news and events also invite risk.

AUVI’s Market Performance

Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has experienced a -11.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -50.54% drop in the past month, and a -79.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.52% for AUVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.82% for AUVI stock, with a simple moving average of -95.03% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -62.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.33%, as shares sank -47.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6007. In addition, Applied UV Inc saw -98.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc, valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Equity return is now at value -80.01, with -36.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.