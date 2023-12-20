Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 94.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-13 that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is in talks with several parties including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) about securing new financing, according to a report from Sky News. Sources told the media outlet that Apollo is one of several firms speaking with the company and that a deal was far from certain to be reached.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is above average at 19.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.

The public float for APO is 395.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APO on December 20, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a 1.64% increase in the past week, with a 9.12% rise in the past month, and a 2.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.63% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $108 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.77. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 48.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 1,112,500 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $1,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $90.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zelter James C is holding 1,130,000 shares at $6,359,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.