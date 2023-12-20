APi Group Corporation (APG) Stock Showcases 10.09% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has gone up by 8.00% for the week, with a 15.09% rise in the past month and a 29.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for APG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.09% for APG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for APG is 153.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APG on December 20, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

APG) stock’s latest price update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.98 in comparison to its previous close of 33.69, however, the company has experienced a 8.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Here is how APi (APG) and AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APG Trading at 19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.12. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 80.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sale 166,666 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Nov 06. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 4,606,000 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $4,549,982 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sale 166,666 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 4,057,632 shares at $4,548,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.