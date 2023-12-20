Aon plc. (AON) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) is 22.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AON is 0.87.

The public float for AON is 197.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On December 20, 2023, AON’s average trading volume was 867.29K shares.

AON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) has decreased by -5.80 when compared to last closing price of 313.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-20 that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire NFP, a middle-market property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, for about $13.4 billion in cash and stock. The global professional services firm said the acquisition is expected to expand Aon’s presence in the large and fast-growing middle-market segment.

AON’s Market Performance

Aon plc. (AON) has experienced a -12.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.97% drop in the past month, and a -12.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for AON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.99% for AON stock, with a simple moving average of -9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $328 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AON Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON fell by -12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.31. In addition, Aon plc. saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Spruell Byron, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $324.57 back on Aug 23. After this action, Spruell Byron now owns 4,001 shares of Aon plc., valued at $259,660 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Eric, the President of Aon plc., sale 7,500 shares at $335.55 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Andersen Eric is holding 144,164 shares at $2,516,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Equity return is now at value 714.29, with 8.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aon plc. (AON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.