Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Stock Records 11.27% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BUD stock has gone up by 0.88%, with a monthly gain of 4.13% and a quarterly surge of 11.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.92% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for BUD’s stock, with a 8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for BUD is 1.70B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BUD was 1.92M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has increased by 1.61 when compared to last closing price of 62.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BUD Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.93. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.