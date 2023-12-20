Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS)

The 36-month beta value for TPHS is also noteworthy at -0.03.

The public float for TPHS is 31.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of TPHS on December 20, 2023 was 60.17K shares.

TPHS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS) has dropped by -25.68 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-04-04 that The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

TPHS’s Market Performance

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has seen a -20.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -46.12% decline in the past month and a -72.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.83% for TPHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.31% for TPHS’s stock, with a -73.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPHS Trading at -60.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, as shares sank -42.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPHS fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1676. In addition, Trinity Place Holdings Inc saw -84.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPHS starting from Messinger, Matthew, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Apr 14. After this action, Messinger, Matthew now owns 2,049,658 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Messinger, Matthew, the President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, purchase 404 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Messinger, Matthew is holding 2,049,254 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPHS

Equity return is now at value -202.01, with -13.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.