Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)

The 36-month beta value for TTOO is also noteworthy at 0.08.

The public float for TTOO is 4.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on December 20, 2023 was 569.61K shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) has increased by 23.02 when compared to last closing price of 3.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock price has collapsed to a record low as concerns about the company’s future continued. Shares of the popular penny stock have collapsed to a split-adjusted low of $4.72, meaning they have plunged by over 92% this year.

TTOO’s Market Performance

T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has experienced a 31.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.33% rise in the past month, and a -84.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.45% for TTOO’s stock, with a -78.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -26.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +31.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -96.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.