Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)

The 36-month beta value for RENT is also noteworthy at 1.21.

The public float for RENT is 36.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.62% of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on December 20, 2023 was 728.01K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Cara Schembri – General Counsel Jennifer Hyman – Co-Founder and CEO Sid Thacker – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Juliana Duque – Wells Fargo Nathan Feather – Morgan Stanley Andrew Boone – JMP Security Ross Sandler – Barclays Operator Welcome to Rent the Runway’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has experienced a -13.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.23% rise in the past month, and a -15.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.26% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for RENT’s stock, with a -59.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6617. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc saw -77.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 152,190 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 2,718,507 shares of Rent the Runway Inc, valued at $120,900 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc, sale 38,816 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,433,899 shares at $30,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Equity return is now at value -774.86, with -33.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.