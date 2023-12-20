Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New York Times Co. (NYT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) is above average at 39.55x. The 36-month beta value for NYT is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for NYT is 159.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on December 20, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 45.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that New York Times (NYT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT’s stock has fallen by -0.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.43% and a quarterly rise of 11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for New York Times Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for NYT’s stock, with a 13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYT Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, New York Times Co. saw 42.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Sulzberger Arthur G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $44.23 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sulzberger Arthur G. now owns 101,691 shares of New York Times Co., valued at $375,912 using the latest closing price.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the PRESIDENT & CEO of New York Times Co., sale 22,788 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. is holding 104,302 shares at $1,000,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Equity return is now at value 12.11, with 7.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, New York Times Co. (NYT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.