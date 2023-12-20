Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is above average at 67.20x. The 36-month beta value for MLKN is also noteworthy at 1.33.

The public float for MLKN is 72.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume of MLKN on December 20, 2023 was 734.07K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MLKN) stock’s latest price update

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 28.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that MillerKnoll’s (MLKN) second-quarter fiscal 2024 results are likely to reflect declining sales volume and the impact of the challenging macro-environment. Yet, favorable pricing is likely to have benefited to some extent.

MLKN’s Market Performance

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) has seen a 3.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.41% gain in the past month and a 43.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for MLKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for MLKN’s stock, with a 46.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MLKN Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLKN rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, MillerKnoll Inc saw 39.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLKN starting from VOLKEMA MICHAEL A, who purchase 13,584 shares at the price of $16.95 back on Jul 18. After this action, VOLKEMA MICHAEL A now owns 200,670 shares of MillerKnoll Inc, valued at $230,246 using the latest closing price.

Smith Mike C., the Director of MillerKnoll Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Smith Mike C. is holding 19,584 shares at $68,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLKN

Equity return is now at value 2.36, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.